Kasidit keen to make his presence felt in Melbourne

Exciting times: Kasidit Samrej in Melbourne.

Kasidit Samrej vows to put up a good fight against world No.5 Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the Australian Open.

The Thai world No.414 received a wild card to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year after winning the OA Asia-Pacific Wild Card Play-off tournament in Chengdu, China, last November.

Kasidit is due to play Medvedev on Tuesday.

"To be playing in a Grand Slam is beyond my expectations. It will be a good experience for me. All the players here are world-class and it's not easy to have a chance to play against them," said the 23-year-old after his practice session in Melbourne.

"I'm excited to have a chance to play against him [Medvedev]. It's going to be a fun match against a former world No.1. I will do my best in this match," he added.

"I hope the fans back in Thailand will cheer for me."

Medvedev is a three-time finalist at the Australian Open (2021, 2022 and 2024). The 28-year-old also won the US Open in 2021.

Keys wins second Adelaide title

Madison Keys upset top seed and world No.7 Jessica Pegula to win the Adelaide International for a second time on Saturday in a major confidence-boost ahead of the Australian Open.

The world No.20 duplicated her 2022 trophy at Memorial Drive by defeating her American compatriot 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 for a ninth WTA crown.

Keys came back from a medical timeout in the second set after treatment on her left knee to watch her good friend Pegula, last year's US Open finalist, take the final into a deciding set.

But she rallied to deliver the win on her first match point, setting her up nicely for an Australian Open first round clash against another American, Ann Li. bangkok post/afp