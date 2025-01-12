Mixed duo gunning for third title

Listen to this article

Last Thais standing: Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran in action during the mixed doubles semi-finals at the Malaysia Open 2025. Badminton Photo

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran will vie for their third title after reaching the final of the season-opening BWF Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The unseeded Thai pair knocked out fourth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia 17-21, 21-12, 21-16 to reach their first Super 1000 title decider on Saturday at the Axiata Arena.

They will play either top seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China or third seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia in the title showdown of the US$1.45 milllion tournament.

Starting their partnership at the Arctic Open in October last year, Dechapol and Supissara won the Kumamoto Masters in November and the Syed Modi India International in December.

Earlier, Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpicha Choeikeewong bowed out in the women's singles semi-finals.

Ratchanok went down to Olympic champion An Se-Young 14-21, 18-21 while Pornpicha was beaten by second seed Wang Zhiyi of China 16-21, 12-21 at the Axiata Arena.

Playing in her first Super 1000 semi-finals since June 2023, Ratchanok found An too strong again as the Korean star claimed her ninth win in 10 meetings against the Thai veteran.

Rising star Pornpicha was unable to continue her impressive run in the Malaysian capital as she fell to Wang in just 39 minutes.

World champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn exited the tournament on Friday after he lost to second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-finals.

Antonsen was to play eighth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the men's singles semi-finals later on Saturday while top seed Shi Yuqi and seventh seed Li Shifeng were to meet in an all-Chinese clash.

Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto of Japan advanced to the women's doubles final where they will play Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian of China for the title.