Dechapol, Supissara reign supreme

Listen to this article

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Supissara Paewsampran celebrate after beating Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping in the mixed doubles final. BADMINTON PHOTO

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran claimed their third World Tour title after winning the season-opening BWF Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The 57th-ranked Thai pair defeated world No.1 Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China 21-13, 19-21, 21-18 in an hour and 20 minutes to win the US$1.45 million (approx 49,300,000 baht) Super 1000 title at the Axiata Arena.

They took home the $107,300 (3,755,500 baht) winners' cheque while Feng and Huang received $50,750 (1,776,250 baht).

It was the pair's biggest win after only starting their partnership competitively in October last year at the Arctic Open in Finland where they reached the second round.

Dechapol and Supissara then claimed their first title together at the Kumamoto Masters Japan -- a Super 500 event -- in November before picking up their second crown at the Syed Modi India International -- a Super 300 event -- in December.

For Dechapol, 27, it was his 21st World Tour title. He won 18 tournaments with former playing partner Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

"I would like to congratulate Dechapol and Supissara after they beat world No.1 pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping from China to win the Malaysia Open, which is the first tournament of the year and a Super 1000 event," said Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand.

"They started playing together after the Olympic Games in Paris last year and have improved so much -- now they have won three titles together," added Khunying Patama, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

"I believe this win will give them a lot of confidence and they will surely be important players for Thailand in the Sudirman Cup in May."

Dechapol and Supissara will play in the India Open -- a Super 750 event -- this week.

Earlier, Olympic champion An Se-Young started off a new season in style by claiming the women's singles title.

The Korean world No.1 cruised past second seed Wang Zhiyi of China 21-17, 21-7 in 45 minutes.

It was 24th World Tour title for An, who is also the reigning world champion.

Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto of Japan were crowned the women's doubles champions after they defeated Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian of China 17-21, 21-15, 21-15.

Shi Yuqi of China claimed the men's singles crown after he defeated Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-8, 21-15 while South Korea's Kim Won-Ho and Seo Seung-Jae beat China's Chen Boyang and Liu Yi 19-21, 21-12, 21-21 in the men's doubles final.