Eliminated Thai wild card plans return to Australian Open

Kasidit says 'honoured' to have played against Medvedev

Kasidit Samrej in action during his first round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai wild card Kasidit Samrej has promised a return to the Australian Open after his thrilling performance against world No.5 Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday.

Kasidit, nicknamed Boom, said he is setting his sights on the grand slam event in Melbourne next year after gaining experience in playing against the Russian.

"I am determined to come back here," he told the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand after the match on Tuesday.

The Thai player, ranked 418 in the world, said he was "honoured" to have played against former world No.1 Medvedev. He had gained in experience and in how to play the game.

Kasidit lost to Medvedve 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena.

The first Thai in a men's Grand Slam main draw since Danai Udomchoke qualified for the 2012 Australian Open, Kasidit appeared completely mismatched on paper, never having played an ATP tour-level match outside of Davis Cup.

He said he was satisfied with his performance and felt he showed improvement, especially when he led the Russian 2-1 after three sets before losing the last two sets.

Kasidet admitted he felt tired in the fourth and fifth sets and this had taken a toll on his shots, which led to the loss to Medvedev.

Medvedev praised the Thai after the match and hoped he would build a good future with more strong performances like the one on Tuesday.

"If he plays like that every match, life can be good, money, girls, casinos, whatever," he said. "I hope he can play like that every match."

Kasidit, 23, qualified for his Grand Slam debut by winning the Asia-Pacific wildcard playoff event.