New coach Ikeda aims to lead Chaba Kaew to World Cup

New Thailand women's team coach Futoshi Ikeda of Japan wais at his official unveiling ceremony on Wednesday.

New Thailand women's team coach Futoshi Ikeda has said he will try his very best to help Chaba Kaew qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup Finals in Brazil in 2027.

The Japanese coach was speaking at his official unveiling ceremony at the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) headquarters on Wednesday.

"It is a great honour for me to be coaching the Thai women's national team and I am grateful to the FAT and its president Ms Nualphan Lamsam for giving me the opportunity," said Ikeda.

"Thailand have already made it to the final stages of the Fifa Women's World Cup twice, so they definitely have a pool of players with high potential," he added.

"When I received the offer from the FAT chief, I did not take a long time to make up my mind. I am determined to help develop women's football in Thailand and we will achieve this goal together.

"Our main target is to qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup in Brazil in 2027 and we all know that it isn't an easy task. We will need all the support from the FAT and the players.

"I am ready to use all my experience and abilities to lead the team and help them achieve their goals."

Ikeda also told the media that he would be holding a training camp for the national team players from Jan 20-25.

"My first task will be to assess the potential of the players to come up with a suitable plan for the team," he said.

Chaba Kaew are scheduled to take part in the Pink Ladies Cup in Dubai next month.

Ikeda added: "We have the Asian Women's Championship qualifying round in June, which is the first step towards the Women's World Cup, and in December, we have the SEA Games. We will be ready for both events."

Big win for Lamphun

Hosts Lamphun Warriors picked up three points with a 3-0 rout of Nakhon Ratchasima in a Thai League 1 clash on Tuesday night.

All three goals came in the second half with Anan Yodsangwal (47), Mohammed Osman (54) and Negueba (90+5) scoring for the Warriors.

In the other game on Tuesday night, Nakhon Pathom United were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Nongbua Pitchaya.