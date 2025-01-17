Defeats force out Rangsan, Surachai

Surachai Jaturapattarapong. (Photo supplied)

Port's Rangsan Viwatchaichok and BG Pathum United's Surachai Jaturapattarapong have stepped down as coaches after both teams suffered home defeats in the Thai League 1 on Wednesday night.

Port lost to bottom club Khon Kaen United 1-2 at their PAT Stadium while Pathum went down 1-2 at home to Ratchaburi.

Khon Kaen got their goals from Ryu Seung-Woo and Lossemy Karaboue in the 22nd and 49th minutes respectively while Lonsana Doumbouya scored for Port on 26 minutes.

It was Port's second successive defeat after the second leg of the season started last weekend.

"I would like to thank the management for always supporting me. But the team haven't been able to produce the right results especially in the last two matches, and I have to take the responsibility. I'm stepping down as coach of the team," said Rangsan after the game.

Port remain third with 29 points from 17 games while Khon Kaen stay bottom with just 10 points.

Rangsan Viwatchaichok.

Meanwhile, Choketawee Promrut has taken over as interim coach, and he will be in charge of an away game against Sukhothai on Monday.

Pathum's loss was their second straight at home. They started off the second leg with a 1-1 draw at Rayong last weekend.

Tana (63) and Jakkaphan Kaewprom (67) scored for Ratchaburi, while Raniel pulled a goal back for the Rabbits in the 69th minute.

Surachai announced his decision during a post-match press conference.

"Today is the last day for me as the coach of the team. It is time for the team to find a new head coach. We played at our home ground but could not take the three points," said Surachai.

Supachai Komsilp has been appointed as interim coach.

The former Pathum player retired in 2017 and took on the role of assistant head coach in the 2018 season. He has experience as head coach of Rajpracha FC and Chanthaburi FC.

Supachai will be in the Pathum dugout in the game against Chiang Rai United tomorrow.

Pathum are fourth with 26 points while Ratchaburi are sixth on 25.

Buriram bounce back

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United returned to winning ways, hammering Chiang Rai United 8-0 at their Chang Arena on Wednesday night.

The Thunder Castle suffered their first league defeat on Sunday, going down 2-3 at second-placed Bangkok United.

Buriram's eight goals came from Goran Causic (5 and 23), Supachai Chaided (21), an own goal by Apirak Worawong (29), Guilherme Bissoli (35 and 73), Suphanat Mueanta (76) and Lucas Crispim (91).

Thunder Castle have 42 points from 17 games, nine ahead of second-placed Bangkok United, who have a game in hand.

In Wednesday's other game, PT Prachuap FC drew 1-1 with Sukhothai at Sam Aoh Stadium.

Chrigor put Prachuap ahead in the 39th minute before John Baggio equalised for Sukhothai on 69 minutes.

Prachuap are fifth with 25 points while Sukhothai are seventh, also on 25 points.