Sports writers urge politics-free Thai Olympic committee election

The Sport Writers Association of Thailand has called for the upcoming election of the president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand to be conducted free from political interference.

The association, a professional organisation with over 60 years of history, has emphasised that the election presents a pivotal opportunity to shape the future of Thai sports and bring them to global standards.

Former deputy prime minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon stepped down as president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand following his election defeat and subsequent loss of the presidency of the Thailand Aquatics Association. Thammanoon Wanglee, the first vice president, is serving as acting president. The election for the new committee president and executive board members is scheduled for March.

While no official candidates have been announced yet, Pimol Srivikorn, president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, has declared his intention to run.

Meanwhile, Suchai Pornchaisakudom, president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, is considering a bid. Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is also expected to enter the race, as she has received widespread support within the sports community.

The Sport Writers Association raised concerns over potential political meddling, warning that such interference could harm unity and hinder the development of Thai sports.

In response, the association has called for strict adherence to the Olympic Charter, particularly the 2024 edition, which underscores the importance of safeguarding sports sovereignty, maintaining political neutrality, and preventing external interference.

“The qualifications for those assuming leadership roles within the NOCT must reflect integrity and be free from credible allegations, particularly regarding conflicts of interest. Rigorous scrutiny of candidates is essential to prevent interference from vested interests,” the statement read.

“Additionally, candidates should present their vision as part of the election process, akin to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) election standards.”

It remains unclear who the association’s concerns are directed at. However, among the current potential candidates, Pimol was previously appointed as the chairman of the sports policy advisory committee of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.