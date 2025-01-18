Kirins thrash Rayong to climb to 4th

Listen to this article

Muang Thong's Emil Roback celebrates his goal. (Photo supplied)

Muang Thong United moved into the fourth place in the Thai League 1 standings after they defeated 10-man Rayong 4-0 on Thursday night at Thunder Dome Stadium.

Rayong were reduced to 10 men after the Philippines defender Amani Aguinaldo fouled Korawich Tasa when the Muang Thong striker was through on goal in the 14th minute.

Emil Roback scored twice for Muang Thong in the 48th and 52nd minutes, while Kakana Khamyok added the third on 63 minutes before Korawich completed the rout 11 minutes from time.

The Kirins have moved up from eighth to fourth spot with 26 points from 16 matches.

In the other match on Thursday night, Bangkok United defeated hosts Uthai Thani 2-0 to close the gap on leaders Buriram.

The two goals came during the second half from Richairo Zivkovic (50) and Muhsen Al-Ghassani (63).

They remained in second place with 36 points from 17 matches, six points behind the Thunder Castle, who hammered Chiang Rai 8-0 on Wednesday.

Chiang Rai face Pathum test

Chiang Rai United host BG Pathum United in the Thai League 1 action on Saturday.

Pathum interim coach Supachai Komsilp will be in charge after replacing Surachai Jaturapattarapong, who stepped down after a home defeat to Ratchaburi on Wednesday.

Chiang Rai, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a 8-0 thrashing by Buriram in midweek.

Nongbua Pitchaya face Lamphun in the other game on Saturday.