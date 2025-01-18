Pornpawee powers into India Open semis

Pornpawee Chochuwong. (Photo: Reuters)

Pornpawee Chochuwong stormed into the women's singles semi-finals of the US$950,000 BWF India Open 2025 in New Delhi on Friday.

World No.12 Pornpawee upset third seed Han Yue of China 21-17, 21-16 to progress into the last four of the World Tour Super 750 event at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Pornpawee will play sixth seed Tomoka Miyazaki in the last four. The Japanese star advanced to the semis when her second-seeded opponent Wang Zhiyi of China retired due to an injury following a 16-21 loss in the first game their quarter-final match.

Pornpawee is the only Thai player left in the Delhi tournament after mixed doubles duo Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat and men's doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren lost on Friday.

Ruttanapak and Jhenicha were beaten by Malaysian third seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 16-21, 17-21, while Dechapol and Kittinupong lost to fifth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 18-21, 18-21.

In the top half of the draw of the women's singles, top seed An Se-Young moved a step closer to clinching her second title in as many weeks after beating seventh seed Yeo Jia Min of Singapore 21-11, 21-12.

Olympic champion An will play either fourth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia or Pusarla V Sindhu of India in the semi-finals.

An won the season-opening Malaysia Open on Sunday.

In the women's doubles event, eighth seeds Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea ousted second-seeded compatriots Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee 21-23, 21-19, 21-18.