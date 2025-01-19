Muang Thong, Ratchaburi square off in a battle of top eight teams

Building for future: Pootanet Somjitr, left, receives Port jersey from Watsapol Kaewpaluek.

Muang Thong United face a tough trip to mid-table Ratchaburi for a Thai League 1 fixture that promises a lot of fireworks Sunday evening.

Both teams have started the second leg with victories with Ratchaburi taming Uthai Thani 2-1 and also upsetting BG Pathum United by the same scoreline and the Kirins hammering Lamphun Warriors 5-1 and Rayong 4-0.

Both teams will be eager to build on their hot start to the second phase of the top flight.

The hosts have made clear their intentions of making the most of the home ground advantage while Muang Thong have also expressed their desire to pick up three points from the game.

Leaders Buriram United should have no problems in getting the better of Khon Kaen United in a northeastern derby Sunday evening.

Port sign teen star

Third-ranked Thai League 1 giants Port have signed a long-term contract with the 16-year-old Pootanet Somjitr from Suphan Buri Sports School.

The deal was signed on Saturday by Port manager Watsapol Kaewpaluek and Suphan Buri Sports School director Somjit Boonkongsen.

Pootanet, who is 185cm tall, plays as a striker.

He was a member of the Thailand team for the AFC U17 Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia last December.