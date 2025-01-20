An too good for Thai star Pornpawee

An Se-Young, right, poses with her medal and trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Pornpawee Chochuwong. AFP

Pornpawee Chochuwong went down to An Se-Young in the final of the US$950,000 BWF India Open 2025 as the Korean world No.1 claimed her second title of the year in New Delhi on Sunday.

Eighth seed Pornpawee lost to the top seed 12-21, 9-21 in the women's singles title decider of the the World Tour Super 750 event at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Pornpawee rallied to overcome Japanese sixth seed Tomoka Miyazaki 11-21, 24-22, 21-19 in the last four on Saturday but top-ranked An proved just too strong for the 26-year-old Thai world No.12.

Olympic champion An won the season-opening Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 12.

Earlier, Chinese second seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin defeated unseeded French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-18, 21-17 in the mixed doubles title match.

Japan's Arisa Igarashi and Ayako Sakuramoto were crowned women's doubles champions after they beat eighth seeds Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea 21-15, 21-13.

In the men's doubles final, third seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia edged Malaysia Open champions Kim Won-Ho and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea 21-15, 13-21, 21-16.

Danish third seed Viktor Axelsen defeated Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-16, 21-8 in the men's singles final.

Some of the top Thai players will head to Jakarta this week to take part in the $475,000 Indonesia Masters. The Super 500 event is set to begin on Tuesday.