Thai players advance to QF in Indonesia

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran in action during their last 16 match on Thursday. (Badminton Photo)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon and mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran advanced to the quarter-finals of the US$475,000 BWF Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Thursday.

Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren also made it to the last eight of the men's doubles event of the World Tour Super 500 event.

World champion Kunlavut fought back to defeat Lu Guangzu of China 18-21, 21-8, 21-15 in the last 16 of the men's singles event at Istora Senayan Stadium.

He will take on Teh Jia Heng of Singapore in the last eight today.

In the women's singles last 16, Ratchanok battled her way past Japan's Natsuki Nidaira 21-15, 24-22. She will play Japan's Tomoka Yamazaki in the quarters.

Meanwhile, Dechapol and Supissara, winners of the season-opening Malaysia Open, defeated Yuta Watanabe and Maya Taguchi of Japan 21-17, 21-13.

The mixed doubles pair, who are chasing their fourth title together after only playing competitively last October, will meet Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the last eight.

In the men's doubles last 16, Dechapol and Kittinupong edged past India's Satwiksairaj Rankkireddy and Chirag Shetty 22-20, 23-21.

They will next face Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita of Japan or Chiu Hsiang-chieh and Wang Chi-lin of Taiwan.

In other early results yesterday, Indonesia's Jonatan Christie needed three games to overcome Taiwan's Lin Chun-yi 21-9, 10-21, 21-15 in the men's singles while Taiwan's Sung Shuo-yun beat Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-18, 21-14 in the women's event.