Buriram hold on to stay on course for SF

Buriram's Curtis Good, right, vies with Lion City's Maxime Lestienne. PR

Ten-man Buriram United drew 0-0 with Singapore's Lion City Sailors in the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) on Thursday night.

The result leaves Buriram in second place with seven points in Group B, five behind leaders Cong An Hanoi of Vietnam, who edged Kuala Lumpur FC of Malaysia 3-2.

The Sailors went agonisingly close to scoring in the 15th minute when Maxime Lestienne curled a left-foot effort from the edge of the box only to see it strike the crossbar on its way out.

Buriram's Supachai Chaided and Guilherme Bissoli went close before Osmar Loss Vieira's side were reduced to 10 men in the 43rd minute.

Centre-back Kenneth Dougall was initially booked for his late challenge on Lestienne. However, after a VAR check, the match official rescinded the yellow card and produced a straight red to send off the former Australian international.

Buriram brought on Malaysia defender Dion Cools for the second half and it was the visitors who had the first real chance after the restart when Bissoli forced a diving save out of Sailors goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud in the 56th minute.

Sailors substitute Shawal Anuar also headed wide from close range for the hosts as their inability to find a breakthrough meant that their hopes of reaching the semi-finals vanished before their final group match.

Buriram will take on third-placed Kuala Lumpur in the final group match on Feb 6 and they will fancy their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Kirins target win

Muang Thong United will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Nongbua Pitchaya in the Thai League 1 on Saturday.

The Kirins lost to Ratchaburi 1-0 in their previous match and Nongbua drew 0-0 with Lamphun Warriors.

Leaders Buriram United will visit Nakhon Pathom United on Sunday.