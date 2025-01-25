Ratchanok shines, Thai duo in semis

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran celebrate their victory over Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the mixed doubles quarter-final match on Friday. (Badminton Photo)

Ratchanok Intanon battled her way into the women's singles semi-finals of the US$475,000 BWF Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Friday.

The Thai world No.13 edged past Japanese rising star Tomoka Miyazaki 21-17, 11-21, 21-15 in 56 minutes to book her place in the last four of the World Tour Super 500 event.

Ratchanok will play either Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam or Sung Shuo-yun of Taiwan in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Thailand's mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran also reached the semis on Friday.

Chasing their fourth World Tour title, Dechapol and Supissara rallied to defeat Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 18-21, 22-20, 21-18.

It was sweet revenge for the Thais, who lost to the Malaysian pair in the India Open last week.

The sixth-seeded pair, who won the season-opening Malaysia Open a couple of weeks ago, will play Chinese fifth seeds Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui in the semi-finals.

Japanese seventh seeds Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito also made it to the semis after they beat second seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia 21-15, 21-9.

Men's fourth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn was due to play Teh Jia Heng of Singapore. Meanwhile, Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren were to face Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita of Japan in the men's singles and doubles respectively later.

In the bottom half of the women's singles draw, South Korea's Sim Yu-Jin progressed to the semis after her Indonesian opponent Gregoria Mariska Tunjung pulled out of their quarter-final with an injury.

Sim will next face Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardini or Taiwan's Hsu Wen-chi.

In the men's singles event, Indonesian third seed Jonatan Christie fought back to beat Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 17-21, 21-13, 21-11 to reach the semi-finals.

He will face fifth seed Li Shifeng of China or Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan next.