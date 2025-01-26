Back in groove: Ratchanok earns shot at Indonesia Masters crown

One more to go: Ratchanok Intanon will face South Korean Sim Yu-Jin in the final. AFP

Ratchanok Intanon is one win away from her first title of the year after reaching the final of the US$475,000 BWF Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Saturday.

The Thai star defeated Sung Shuo-yun of Taiwan 21-15, 21-12 to earn her spot in the title decider of the World Tour Super 500 event.

She will play South Korea's Sim Yu-Jin in the championship match on Sunday. Sim eased past Taiwan's Hsu Wen-chi 21-11, 21-10 in the other semi-final.

Ratchanok, 29, won her last title at the Madrid Spain Masters in March last year.

Earlier, mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran lost their semi-final match against Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui in two games.

The Thai pair were beaten by the Chinese fifth seeds 20-22, 12-21.

Guo and Chen will take on Japanese players Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito in the final.

The seventh-seeded Japanese pair eliminated home hopes Rinov Rivaldy and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia 21-18, 21-16 in the other semi-final.

In the women's doubles event, Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea advanced to the final after beating Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian of China 21-17, 22-20.

They will face Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan in the final after the Malaysians ousted Lee Yeon-Woo and Lee Yu-Lim of South Korea 21-19, 21-16.

Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren were to play Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the men's doubles semi-finals later last night.

In the men's singles event, Indonesian third seed Jonatan Christie edged Taiwanese player Wang Tzu-wei 21-18, 24-22 in the first semi-final. He will play Thai fourth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn or Chinese top seed Shi Yuqi in the final.