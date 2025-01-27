A day of double joy for Thai shuttlers

Listen to this article

Ratchanok Intanon celebrates after defeating South Korea's Sim Yu-Jin in the women's singles final. AFP

Ratchanok Intanon and Kunlavut Vitidsarn claimed their first titles of the year after winning the US$475,000 (approx 16,150,000 baht) BWF Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Sunday.

Ratchanok defeated South Korea's Sim Yu-Jin 21-18, 21-17 in the women's singles final to win the World Tour Super 500 event at the Istora Senayan Stadium.

It was her third Indonesia Masters crown after her victories in 2010 and 2020 and her first since the Madrid Spain Masters in March last year.

Ratchanok was quick off the block as she opened up a 13-1 lead before Sim rallied to tie at 14-14 and 18-18. The Thai then won the three straight points to take the opening game.

Ratchanok again let slip of a 12-6 lead in the second as Sim pulled level at 12-12. The Thai star then steadied her game to take the second game 21-17.

With the victory, the world No.13 Ratchanok is projected to return to the top 10 when the latest BWF rankings will be released on Tuesday.

Timely fightback

World champion Kunlavut fought back to defeat Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a three-game thriller in the men's singles decider.

After losing the opening game 18-21, the Olympic silver medallist took the second and third games 21-17, 21-18 in an hour and 17 minutes to seal the title.

The victory capped off Kunlavut's impressive run in the Indonesian capital which saw him knock out Chinese top seed Shi Yuqi in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Japanese seventh seeds Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito claimed the mixed doubles crown after they defeated Chinese fifth seeds Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui 21-15, 21-17 in the final.

In the women's doubles event, Kim Hye-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea took the title after a three-game victory over Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia, 21-12, 17-21, 21-18.

Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia, who defeated Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren in the semi-finals on Saturday, were to face Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun of Malaysia in the last final.

Ratchanok and Kunlavut will return to Bangkok to participate in the BWF Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025. The $240,000 World Tour Super 300 event will begin on Tuesday at Nimibutr Stadium.