Thais make round two in their droves

Mixed doubles players Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Supissara Paewsampran in action during their first round match.

Top two seeds Pornpawee Chochuwong and Ratchanok Intanon stormed into the women's singles second round of the US$240,000 (approx 8,160,000 baht) Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025 at Nimibutr Stadium on Wednesday.

Top seed Pornpawee eased past Thuzar Thet Htar of Myanmar 21-7, 21-13 in just 32 minutes to reach the last 16 of the World Tour Super 300 event where she will face Chen Su-yu of Taiwan.

Second seed Ratchanok also had an easy outing, cruising past 17-year-old qualifier Nutnalin Rattanapanuwong 21-9, 21-10 in just 29 minutes.

Ratchanok, who won the Indonesia Masters -- her first title in 10 months -- on Sunday, will have another all-Thai match-up with Pitchamon Opatniputh, who knocked out Shriyanshi Valishhetty of India 21-17, 21-13 on Wednesday.

Pornpicha Choeikeewong and Lalinrat Chaiwan will face off in the last 16 on Thursday after both winning their women's singles openers on Wednesday.

Lalinrat defeated Agnes Korosi of Hungary 21-12, 21-14 while Pornpicha denied Yulia Yosephine Susanto of Indonesia 21-17, 21-17.

Meanwhile mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran had little trouble against Tsai Fu-cheng and Sung Yu-hsuan, cruising past the Taiwanese players 21-9, 21-9 to reach the last 16 round.

The duo are chasing their second title after winning the season-opening Malaysia Open earlier this month.

Dechapol's former mixed doubles partner Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Supak Jomkoh, also made it to the last 16 after beating Hung Kuei Chun and Tsang Hiu Yan of Hong Kong 21-11, 21-8.

Dechapol and Sapsiree won the mixed doubles title together last year.

Three other Thai mixed doubles pairs Ratchapol Makkasasithorn/Nattamon Laisuan, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Phataimas Muenwong, and Surasit Ariyabaraneekul/Atitaya Povanon all advanced to the last 16 on Wednesday.

Men's singles player Kantaphon Wangcharoen battled past fellow Thai Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-17, 19-21, 21-16. He will face Zhu Xuanchen of China in the last 16.

Kantaphon is the only Thai left in the men's singles event after qualifier Saran Jamsri bowed out on Wednesday, losing to Wang Zhengxing of China 21-23, 19-21. Wang will next play Sholeh Aidil of Malaysia.

Top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn has pulled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Two-time defending champions Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard will take on Leung Yuet Yee and Ng Wing Yung of Hong Kong in the last 16 of the women's doubles event on Thursday.