Jadet hopes of berth in World Cup

Thailand U17 team players celebrate after their victory in a recent game.

Thailand U17 football team coach Jadet Meelarp is confident his boys will fare well at the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia in April.

The veteran coach was speaking to the media after a meeting with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) to discuss plans for the team's preparations for the tournament, which was also attended by team manager Anurut Nakasai.

Jadet added that he was expecting an all-out effort from his players and hoped that they would qualify for the Fifa U17 World Cup finals.

However, the Thais will face an uphill task in the U17 Asian Cup first round action as they have been drawn in a tough Group A that also has hosts Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and China.

"We are grateful to the FAT president Khun Nualphan Lamsam for arranging everything for us," said Jadet, adding: "The association has lent us excellent support.

"The FAT chief has contacted and brought in some mixed-race players and has also helped arrange a 10-day training camp in Qatar, something that the coaching staff couldn't have managed on their own.

"We have two very talented players in the squad now -- Silva Mexes from Manchester United and Kai Laws from Nottingham Forest.

"It's up to the coaches and players to do their job. I have high hopes that we will make it to the Fifa U17 World Cup through the Asian event in Saudi Arabia."

The national youth team will start training in Bangkok on Feb 15.

The Thailand U17 team will kick off their campaign on April 3 when they face Uzbekistan before taking on the mighty Saudis four days later. They will play their last group game against China on April 10.

The Fifa U17 World Cup, which has been expanded to 48 teams, will take place in Qatar next year.