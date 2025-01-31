Thailand to face Cyprus in Davis Cup

Kasidit Samrej, left, and Stylianos Christodoulou at the draw ceremony. PR

Thailand will face hosts Cyprus in the Davis Cup World Group 2 playoff tie at Nicosia Field Club in Nicosia on Friday.

Thai-Australian Maximus Jones will face Cyprus' No.1 player Menelaos Efstathiou in the first singles match on Friday, while Kasidit Samrej will take on Stylianos Christodoulou in the second match.

Saturday's programme will see Thanapet Chanta and Pruchya Isaro take on Sergis Kyratzis and Eleftherios Neos in the doubles match, followed by two reverse singles matches between Kasidit and Efstathiou and Jones against Christodoulou.

"It will be a tough tie because we will have to play on clay. We had a practice session on Friday and it was unlike any other claycourt I've played on before," said Kasidit.

"Right now, every player is trying to adjust to the surface. My fitness is getting better and I will do my best on the first day."

The winning team will play a World Group 2 tie in September wheras the losing team will compete in their respective regional Group 3 events.

US Open expands

The US Open will expand its main draw to 15 days, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Wednesday, kicking off a day earlier than the usual Monday opener for the tournament's first weekend start in the Open Era.

The schedule change will see the men's and women's singles first rounds played over three days from Sunday, Aug 24. bangkok post/reuters