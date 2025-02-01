Pornpawee powers into semis

Listen to this article

Pornpawee Chochuwong plays a shot during her quarter-final match against Sim Yu-Jin. (Photo supplied)

Top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong battled her way into the semi-finals of the US$240,000 (8,160,000 baht) Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2025 at Nimibutr Stadium on Friday.

The Thai top seed survived a tough test against Sim Yu-Jin, edging the Korean fifth seed 21-16, 13-21, 21-14 to reach the women's singles last four of the World Tour Super 300 event.

Pornpawee, who was a runner-up in the 2018 edition, will take on third seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the semis on Saturday.

Wardani eliminated another Thai hope, seventh seed Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-10, 21-14.

Former world junior champion Pitchamon Opatniputh, who upset 2016 winner Ratchanok Intanon in the previous round, bowed out on Friday.

The 18-year-old was beaten by eighth seed Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi of Indonesia 18-21, 17-21 in 44 minutes.

Dewi will next face Thamonwan Nithiittikrai or Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj of India, who were to face off in the last quarter-final.

Meanwhile, women's doubles champions Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard moved a step closer to winning their third straight Thailand Masters title on Friday.

The third-seeded pair defeated fellow Thais Hathaithip Mijad and Napapakorn Tungkasatan 21-10, 21-12 in the quarter-final.

They await the winners of the match between sixth seeds Lanny Tria Mayasari and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia and Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan of Hong Kong.

If they succeed in defending their title this weekend, the sisters will become the first to win three consecutive titles in tournament history.

Earlier, mixed doubles fourth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran reached the semi-finals after they defeated seventh seeds Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil of Indonesia 21-15, 21-13.

Dechapol and Supissara will play Gao Jiaxuan and Wu Mengying of China in the semis.

Another mixed pair, Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan, bowed out after losing to Dejan Ferdinansyah and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia 20-22, 14-21.

Third seeds Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong also exited the tournament after losing to sixth seeds Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia 15-21, 12-21.

Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren were scheduled to face Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in the men's doubles event last night.