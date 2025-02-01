Leaders Buriram all set for high-stakes clash with Port

Listen to this article

Port players train ahead of their crucial match against Buriram. (Photo: PORT FC)

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United will take on Port in the big match of the weekend at their Chang Arena on Sunday.

The defending champions moved 11 points clear of second-placed Bangkok United after their 2-1 victory at PT Prachuap on Wednesday night.

Port, who drew 3-3 with Ratchaburi in their previous match, are in third place with 30 points from 19 games.

Buriram will be expecting to pick up three points at their home ground against a Port side under interim coach Choketawee Promrut.

The Angels, who have a game in hand, will host Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.

In Saturday's programme, BG Pathum United will visit struggling Nongbua Pitchaya.

The Rabbits go into the game high on confidence after a 4-1 rout of Khon Kaen United in their previous match.

Meanwhile Nongbua lost 2-1 to Muang Thong United to drop to 13th, just above the three-team relegation zone.

In other matches today, hosts Ratchaburi play Lamphun Warriors while Rayong face Uthai Thani.