Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger'

A robotic “sixth finger”, that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, is pictured at its demonstration in Tokyo, Japan, May 20, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

A robotic “sixth finger”, that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.