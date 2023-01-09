Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
US Supreme Court lets Meta's WhatsApp pursue 'Pegasus' spyware suit
Tech

US Supreme Court lets Meta's WhatsApp pursue 'Pegasus' spyware suit

published : 9 Jan 2023 at 21:49

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The word Pegasus and binary code are displayed on a smartphone which is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken May 4, 2022. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: The word Pegasus and binary code are displayed on a smartphone which is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken May 4, 2022. (Reuters)

The US Supreme Court on Monday let Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel's NSO Group of exploiting a bug in its WhatsApp messaging app to install spy software allowing the surveillance of 1,400 people, including journalists, human rights activists and dissidents.

The justices turned away NSO's appeal of a lower court's decision that the lawsuit could move forward. NSO has argued that it is immune from being sued because it was acting as an agent for unidentified foreign governments when it installed the "Pegasus" spyware. 

ccc

VIdeo: Panel begins begins at 01:50

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Tech

US Supreme Court lets Meta's WhatsApp pursue 'Pegasus' spyware suit

The US Supreme Court on Monday let Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel's NSO Group of exploiting a bug in its WhatsApp messaging app to install spy software allowing the surveillance of 1,400 people, including journalists, human rights activists and dissidents.

21:49
Thailand

Prayut signs up with United Thai Nation Party

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday delivered an impassioned case for why he would seek to return to Government House as he officially joined the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) -- a move that sealed his position as the party's prime ministerial candidate.

20:43
Thailand

Thailand tops Asean progress poll again

Thailand has ranked first in Asean in the latest Sustainable Development Report, according to the government.

20:40