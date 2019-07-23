Section
Four hurt in Pattani protection unit attack
Thailand
General

Four hurt in Pattani protection unit attack

published : 23 Jul 2019 at 22:04

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Security officials check the injured and the damage after an attack by unknown assailants on the tambon Pakaharang protection unit, Muang district, Pattani province, on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied by Abdulloh Benjakat)
Security officials check the injured and the damage after an attack by unknown assailants on the tambon Pakaharang protection unit, Muang district, Pattani province, on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied by Abdulloh Benjakat)

PATTANI: Armed men of unknown affiliation have attacked a tambon protection unit in Muang district of this southern province.

The perpetrators threw bombs into the tambon Pakaharang protection unit and fired at it at around 8.55pm on Tuesday, according to local reporters.

After a gunfire exchange lasting several minutes, four officials manning the unit were injured and sent to Pattani Hospital.

As well, on Road 418 from tambons Nam Dam and Pakaruesong in Nong Chik district and on the route to Yala province, tyres were burned and nails were scattered in several sections, causing damage to passing vehicles.

A tambon protection unit is a security support unit at the tambon level comprising administrative volunteers — kamnans and village heads — who have been trained to use some weapons and to provide first aid.

