Varawut orders legal review of decision not to indict resort

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, seated centre, with key figures of the Palang Pracharath during the party seminar at 88 Garmonte Resort, previously accused of forest encroachment, in Wang Nam Khieo district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday. (Palang Pracharath Party photo)

National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has ordered a legal review of the prosecutors' decision not to indict the operator of a resort in Nakhon Ratchasima accused of forest encroachment.

The 88 Garmonte Resort was the venue of a meeting of Palang Pratcharath MPs on Monday that was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

Critics were quick to point out the resort owners had twice been charged with encroachment and questioned the propriety of the government party's choice of locale.

Mr Varawut said on Wednesday that he had instructed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to provide a copy of the public prosecutors’ decision not to prosecute the operator of 88 Garmonte Resort in Wang Nam Khieo district.

The decision would be studied by legal experts to see if there were grounds to revive the case and proceed with the prosecution, the minister said.

The ministry would investigate forest encroachment across the country, not only in Wang Nam Khieo district, Mr Varawut declared.

Asked about Palang Pracharath's decision to hold a seminar at the resort, Mr Varawut, a member of the Chartthaipattana Party, said he could not speak on behalf of the PPRP, which leads the coalition government.

He, personally, would not to go a place if he was aware it had a dispute with authorities, the minister said.

Activist Srisuwan Janya has said he will seek the disbandment of the PPRP for holding a seminar at a resort accused of forest encroachement.

The activist announced his intention on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation had charged the resort twice, in 2012 and 2017, with encroachment on about 50 rai of forest reserve, Mr Srisuwan said.