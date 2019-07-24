Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Prayut: China, Laos, Myanmar asked to release water
Thailand
General

Prayut: China, Laos, Myanmar asked to release water

published : 24 Jul 2019 at 16:50

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Yao Kaewsikhao tries to save a dry paddy field in Nong Kung Si district of Kalasin province. (Photo by Yongyut Phuphuangphet)
Yao Kaewsikhao tries to save a dry paddy field in Nong Kung Si district of Kalasin province. (Photo by Yongyut Phuphuangphet)

The government has asked China, Laos and Myanmar to release more water into rivers to help relieve the drought conditions in Thailand, and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said they are cooperating.

There had been talks with China, Laos and Myanmar, asking them to release more stored water so it would reach downstream regions, Gen Prayut said.

They were cooperating well, although they had limited water in reserve. The Foreign Ministry and the Office of National Water Resources would continue the negotiations, the prime minister said.

Gen Prayut expressed his concern about farmers' livelihoods, saying only 40% of farmland was irrigated.

"I am worried about farmers because they have invested much but there is a water shortage. Irrigation must be limited to maintain tap water production and protect consumers. The government will offer assistance to relieve the damage," he said.

Prasong Prapaitrakul, director-general of the Rice Department, said scarce rainfall had affected about 10 million rai of paddy fields in 20 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central Plains.

The Thai Rice Exporters Association warned that unless it rains early next month, the water shortage would cut rice production and rice prices would rise in the second half of this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Business

EU plans to impose import duties on Indonesia biodiesel

BRUSSELS/PARIS: The European Commission has proposed duties ranging between 8% and 18% on imports of biodiesel from Indonesia to counter what it says are unfair subsidies, the latest twist in a case that has lasted seven years.

21:09
World

US slaps $5bn fine, curbs on Facebook in privacy probe

WASHINGTON: US regulators on Wednesday slapped a record $5 billion fine on Facebook for privacy violations in a settlement requiring the world's biggest social network to "submit to new restrictions and a modified corporate structure."

20:45
World

Mother in Myanmar girl rape case says wrong man charged

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar: The mother of a toddler raped at her nursery school in Myanmar told a court Wednesday that she believes the man charged with the crime is not the perpetrator.

20:13