Power bank catches fire at airport

The woman throws her bag with a burning power bank to the ground just outside the passenger terminal of Chiang Mai airport in Chiang Mai province last Sunday. (screenshot from Chiang Mai airport video clip)

CHIANG MAI: A portable charge of a foreign traveller caught fire just before she entered the airport of the northern province. Her belongings were damaged but no one was hurt.

The management of the provincial airport on Thursday posted camera footage of the incident on its Facebook page Chiang Mai International Airport-CNX on Thursday.

The clip, with a Sunday afternoon timestamp, showed flames suddenly emerged from the lower part of the rucksack of the woman while she was walking in front of the airport's passenger terminal.

The shocked woman ran quickly to throw her bag on a frontal road.

A second later she pulled her bag from the road, apparently to save what remained of it. The power bank was left on the road and the flame disappeared.

The clip later showed a security guard standing near the burnt device to take a picture of it. Suddenly, it burst into flames again and quickly spun. The guard ran away as fast as he could.

Along with the post, the management of the airport wrote the clip showed why airport staff had to strictly enforce the portable charger ban on board.