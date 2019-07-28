Section
Motorists offered B5 pass incentive
Thailand
General

Motorists offered B5 pass incentive

published : 28 Jul 2019 at 08:24

newspaper section: News

writer: Thodsapol Hongtong

Motorists using the easy pass are offered a five-baht discount for using the expressways operated by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) to persuade more people to use the pass to help alleviate long queues at the tollgates.

The Exat board has approved the discount, said Surong Bulakul, the board chairman.

Four-wheel vehicles equipped with easy passes entering the Dao Khanong tollgate on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressway will pay 45 baht instead of 50 baht for their toll fee.

Those originating from the inbound Prachachuen tollgate on the Srirat expressway will be charged 55 baht instead of 60 baht.

The discount applies from Monday to Friday between 5am to 9am, from Thursday to Sept 28.

Mr Surong said the discount is intended to promote the use of the pass which has proven successful in reducing long queues at tollgates during rush hours.

To add to the incentive, he said the Exat is studying possible schemes to draw more people to use the expressways. Marketing campaigns may be launched in conjunction with airlines, petrol stations or retail stores where customers collect points from making purchases and paying for the services.

The points are then redeemed as a discount toward the toll fee or for getting free entry to the expressway.

A source at Exat said a two-month trial period on the easy pass discount offered to motorists using the Asok tollgate confirmed it helped shorten the queues of vehicles waiting to pay the toll fee. The tailback was reduced from 4km to 1.6km during rush hours.

