Govt should first tackle livelihood problems: Suan Dusit Poll

(Graphic by Suan Dusit Poll)

Tackling the problems of people's livelihoods is the most important of the government's 12 urgent policies outlined to parliament on July 25, according to the result of an opinion survey carried out by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on July 24-27 on 1,264 people throughout the country to rank the government's 12 main policies and 12 urgent policies in order of importance.

Respondents ranked the 12 urgent policies as follows:

1. Solving the people's livelihood problems (81.30%).

2. Improving the welfare system and people's quality of life (66.92%).

3. Taking economic measures to cope with global economic volatility (61.19%).

4. Solving corruption problems, both in the government and political sectors (60.41%).

5. Providing assistance to farmers and developing innovations (57.28%).

6. Laying down the foundation of the country's economic system for the future (55.19%).

7. Preparing measures to cope with drought and flooding (53.67%).

8. Supporting education and taking the people's opinions for the amendment of the constitution (53.62%).

9. Solving the drug problem and building peace in the southern border provinces (53.04%).

10. Helping workers by adjusting wages to suit social conditions, improving the quality of life of the labour force, and raising skills to international standards (52.70%).

11. Improving public service systems (47.53%).

12. Developing human resources for the 21st century (45.87%).

Respondents ranked the 12 main policies as follows:

1. Protecting and cherishing the monarchy (74.45%).

2. Developing the country's economy and competitiveness (67.97%).

3. Developing regional economic zones to redistribute growth (65.61).

4. Stepping up suppression of corruption and improving the justice system (61.69%).

5. Strengthening national security and promoting peace and order in the country (61.61%).

6. Strengthening the foundation for development of local communities (61.43%).

7. Raising Thailand's profile in the global community to demonstrate the country's potential (61.30%).

8. Maintaining the country's religions, arts and cultures (58.84%).

9. Reforming the educational system to develop the potential of the Thai people of all ages (57.38%).

10. Improving the healthcare and social security systems (55.63%).

11. Reforming the bureaucracy for transparency and accountability (53.87%).

12. Rehabilitating natural resources and maintaining the environment for sustainable growth (48.21%).