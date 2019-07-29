Section
Country will prosper if Thais do their duty: HM
Thailand
published : 29 Jul 2019 at 05:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Well-wishers hold candles to celebrate His Majesty the King's 67th birthday at Sanam Luang on Sunday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
His Majesty the King urged Thais to do their duty to the best of their ability in remarks marking his 67th birthday on Sunday night.

The King addressed royal family members as well as senior officials led by the parliament president, prime minister and the Supreme Court president at the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall. His Majesty expressed his delight and appreciation for the birthday wishes conveyed. The King said the country would prosper and advance on the contributions made by various pillar institutions and the people.

His Majesty the King also issued a royal command elevating the royal title of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Ratchasarinee Siripatchara Maha Watchara Ratchathida. The news was published in the Royal Gazette on Sunday.

The Royal Gazette also announced that His Majesty the King has granted Maj Gen Thanpuying Sineenart Wongvajirapakdi the title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee.

