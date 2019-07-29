Haircut for the King

Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut depicting the face of His Majesty the King to mark his 67th birthday. (Reuters photo)

On one side of his head it reads "Long Live", on the other "The King". And on the back is a painstakingly snipped birthday portrait of His Majesty the King.

Devoted monarchist Mitree Mike Chitinunda decided to mark the king's 67th birthday on Sunday with a haircut that has drawn praise from some royalists but criticism from others, who view it as disrespectful.

"Some people think I do it to show off, but that's not true. I just do it to show my love for the king," Mr Mitree, 47, told Reuters.

Mr Mitree, who sports a crimson beard, has had special haircuts before - including one of current prime minister and former junta leader Prayuth Chan-Ocha.

The haircuts made him popular at the hospital where he works as a radiographer and that helps put patients at ease, he said.

The latest cut was planned carefully with barber Vorajit Chantanon, who is also a strongly committed royalist and marked the King's birthday by giving free haircuts.

Mr Mitree sat with a portrait of the King in his hands for the barber to follow. The haircut took more than three hours. To maintain the picture requires further snipping every few days.

Pictures of the haircut posted on Facebook drew a mixture of praise and condemnation.

"Some people have been pleased with it and said 'Long Live the King'. Some people have said it's not appropriate to have the king's portrait there," Mr Vorajit said. "But we just want to express our loyalty."

Special haircuts are a regular feature for Mr Vorajit, but the Buddha and dragons are more usual subjects.