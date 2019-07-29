Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Free travel on Blue Line extension
Thailand
General

Free travel on Blue Line extension

published : 29 Jul 2019 at 11:26

writer: Online Reporters

Visitors look at the beauty of Sanam Chai, one of the five new stations on the Blue Line extension. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Visitors look at the beauty of Sanam Chai, one of the five new stations on the Blue Line extension. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Blue Line train is offering free travel between the five new stations during a two-month trial run that started on Monday.

Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob on Monday said commuters can ride free of charge on the section  between fWat Mangkorn and Tha Phra until Sept 28.

The other three stations on the route are Sam Yod, Sanam Chai and Israphab.

Sanam Chai is delicately decorated to be one of the most beautiful subway stations in the country.

The line extension is operated by Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc under a concession from the Mass Transit Authority of Thailand.

The line will be officially launched on Mother's Day, Aug 12, running from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra. The service will be extended to Lak Song station, the last station on the route.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Motorcyclists race around Wat Phra Kaew, Grand Palace

Motorcycle racers drew a barrage of criticism on social media after a video was posted showing them doing wheelies on the road around the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaew, and the Grand Palace on Sunday night.

11:36
Thailand

Free rides

The Blue Line extention has startsed and the operator offer commutiers free rides between five new stations until Sept 28.

11:26
World

Crackdown looming?

Hong Kong bears scars of another night of violent protests as Beijing prepares to make announcement on Asian financial centre's worst crisis since 1997.

11:03