Cops freeze kidnap account

Police have frozen a bank account in Bangkok found to have received ransom from a kidnapped Thai businessman in Laos.

Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, acting chief of the Immigration Bureau, said on Wednesday the police are tracking down those involved with the account's holder. The bank account was opened at a branch in the Khlong Chan area of Bang Kapi district by a man identified as Anant Saehong, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

The account was used to receive two money transfers, 79,000 baht and 100,000 baht, made by Singkaew Wongyai, 54, the abductee, through a mobile banking application. He made the transfers while being held by his abductors, though he is now free, said Pol Lt Gen Sompong.

Mr Singkaew, president of the Chiang Saen Livestock Exporters Association in Chiang Rai, went to Bo Kaeo province in Laos on Juty 27 to meet a business partner and disappeared before escaping from his abductors on Tuesday.

He was found behind a casino in Tonpheung district of Bo Kaeo province in Laos and is now being questioned by Lao police. Mr Singkaew also had sustained some cuts to his right leg. Lao authorities plan to send him back to Thailand on Thursday.