Woman arrested, large amount of meth, ketamine seized
Thailand
General

Woman arrested, large amount of meth, ketamine seized

published : 1 Aug 2019 at 18:16

writer: Online Reporters

Pol Gen Chalermkiart Srivorakhan, deputy national police chief, (left), examines a package of seized illicit drugs during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Bureau on Thursday. (Photo taken from @fm91trafficpro Facebook page)
A young woman has been arrested with more than 2 million speed pills, 83 kilogrammes of crystal meth and 25kg of ketamine, at a house in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district.

Supalak Iemthawee, 26, was detained at Sinwong Garden housing estate in Lak Song area, shortly after leaving a plastic bag containing 2kg of crystal methamphetamine behind a bush in the grounds of the housing estate around 4am on Wednesday, Pol Gen Chalermkiart Srivorakhan, deputy national police chief, told a news conference on Thursday.

The woman allegedly confessed to having rented two houses in the housing estate - one she stayed in and the other for storing illicit drugs.

She had dropped the bag of crystal meth near the house where she stayed so a customer could come to pick it up.

Police took her to the second house, where they seized 2,158,000 speed pills, 83kg of crystal methamphetamine and 25kg of ketamine, Pol Gen Chalermkiart said.

The woman implicated her boyfriend, named only as Bang, in the drug trade. She said he persuaded her to help him in March this year and was paid 20,000 baht a month.

Police planned to arrest Mr Bang.  

Ms Supalak was charged with having illicit drugs in her possession with intent to sell, and was being held in custody at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

