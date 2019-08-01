Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Bangkok road briefly closed amid bomb fears
Thailand
General

Bangkok road briefly closed amid bomb fears

published : 1 Aug 2019 at 19:03

writer: Online Reporters

Police temporarily closed the inbound section of Rama I Road outside their headquarters on Thursday after a security camera captured a man dropping a suspicious object at the fence.

Traffic police radio reported the closure of the section of Rama I Road near the Royal Thai Police head office to check a suspicious object at around 5.30pm.

Bomb disposal officers were called into the area to handle the situation as the roadblock caused traffic congestions on other roads, it said.

The roadblock ended an hour later after police confirmed that the object was not a bomb, it added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Queen presides over first function

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana presided over her first solo function on Thursday when she opened a exhibition marking the National Women's Day at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province.

19:17
Thailand

Bangkok road briefly closed amid bomb fears

Police temporarily closed the inbound section of Rama I Road outside their headquarters on Thursday after a security camera captured a man dropping a suspicious object at the fence.

19:03
Thailand

Actor gets 2½ years for electricity theft

An actor has been sentenced to two years and six months in jail for theft after he dodged paying for electricity for his car-wash business.

19:03