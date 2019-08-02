Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Fleeing suspects arrested after dummy bomb left at police HQ
Thailand
General

Fleeing suspects arrested after dummy bomb left at police HQ

Men changed clothes twice, switched taxis

published : 2 Aug 2019 at 11:31

writer: Online Reporters

One of the two men suspected of dropping a suspicious object outside the Royal Thai Police headquarter is seen in CCTV footage. Two suspects were arrested on board a southern-bound bus in Chumphon. (Photo taken from fm91trafficpro Facebook page)
One of the two men suspected of dropping a suspicious object outside the Royal Thai Police headquarter is seen in CCTV footage. Two suspects were arrested on board a southern-bound bus in Chumphon. (Photo taken from fm91trafficpro Facebook page)

Two men suspected of dropping a suspicious object outside the Royal Thai Police head office on Rama I Road in Bangkok on Thursday evening were apprehended on an interprovincial bus at a checkpoint in Chumphon early on Friday. They denied any involvement.

Police arrested the two men at Pathomporn checkpoint on Phetchakasem Road in tambon Wang Pai, Muang  district of the southern province around 2am.  They were on board a southern-bound interprovincial bus.

Bangkok police on Thursday temporarily closed the inbound section of Rama I Road outside the RTP headquarters after a security camera captured a man dropping a suspicious object at the fence.

Bomb disposal officers called to the area examined the object, which contained two cylinder-shaped boxes stuffed with electrical circuit boards. There was no explosive. The boxes were destroyed and the roadblock lifted an hour later.

Police examined CCTV footage and decided two men were involved. The first man was tasked with watching the area nearby while the other man was seen placing the suspicious object at the fence. 

The pair were seen meeting at a skywalk of the BTS skytrain at Siam station before entering a nearby shopping mall, where they changed clothes.

They later travelled by taxi to Chatuchak park, and from there took  another taxi to Morchit 2 bus terminal. They changed clothes again in a toilet at the bus terminal before taking a bus to the South, Thai media reported.

During police interrogation, the two men kept denying any involvement, but police were not convinced. The investigation is continuing.

A series of loud bangs were heard in the Rama 9 area of Bangkok on Friday morning, and two street cleaners were confirmed injured.   


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Fleeing suspects arrested after dummy bomb left at police HQ

Two men suspected of dropping a suspicious object outside the Royal Thai Police head office on Rama I Road in Bangkok on Thursday evening were apprehended on an interprovincial bus at a checkpoint in Chumphon early on Friday. They denied any involvement.

11:31
World

Founder of banned Hong Kong independence party arrested

HONG KONG: The founder of a banned Hong Kong independence party has been arrested in a raid where offensive weapons and explosives were found, a senior police source told AFP Friday, as the city reels from weeks of anti-government protests.

10:45
Thailand

Bomb scares

Loud bangs heard near a skytrain station and at least three other areas in Bangkok on Friday morning, with two people injured on Rama 9 Road.

10:15