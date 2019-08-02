Bombs rattle Bangkok during Asean summit

A policeman at the scene of one of the explosions

Several bombs exploded in Bangkok on Friday morning, injuring three people, as the city hosted a regional summit also attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A total of six bombs detonated at three locations and one explosive device was recovered before it blew up, a senior police officer told Reuters.

Pol Col Kamtorn Uicharoen said three bombs exploded at the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana and one failed to go off. Two others went off in the Chong Nonsi area.

"The bombs in these two areas were improvised explosive devices triggered by timer," he said.

A "ping-pong bomb" exploded in the Suan Luang area, he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha was told of "the bombing incidents and has ordered an immediate investigation", government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said, adding "security measures have been tightened. The public is urged not to panic".

Two women street cleaners were injured by one explosion in a soi off Rama 9 Road, the Erawan Emergency Centre told AFP.

A second explosion shattered glass near a downtown skyscraper, emergency police said.

Bomb disposal experts were deployed around the Mahanakorn Tower -- owned by the King Power group that counts Leicester City football club among its assets.

A message posted on the prime minister's Facebook on Friday said, “I condemn the mastermind behind this morning’s bomb blasts, which destroy people and the country’s image. I have asked officials to beef up security for members of the public and take urgent care of those affected by the explosions.’’

Small devices exploded at several locations across the city.

They appeared to be symbolic attacks aimed at embarrassing the government during the major summit but not designed to cause mass casualties.

"Three people received slight injuries from shrapnel," said Renu Suesattaya, director of Suanluang district, where the first explosions were reported.

"I received a report that they are 'ping pong bombs' hidden in bushes by the road."

"We do not know yet how many people are involved," Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon told reporters, adding that "people who do it want to stir the situation".

The bombings took place just before a keynote speech by Pompeo, who is attending the meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers.

The government urged the media to avoid speculation on the motive for the bombings.