Five Bang Bo cops transferred after gambling raid
Station chief among those shifted after arrest of 116 people including 15 bookies
published : 3 Aug 2019 at 19:41
writer: Online Reporters
Five senior police officers at the Bang Bo police station in Samut Prakan have been transferred following a raid on a gambling den in which a total of 116 people were caught.
They were Pol Col Sorawit Sukphaet, chief of Bang Bo police station; Pol Lt Col Chaiwat Salakkham, deputy chief responsible for crime suppression; Pol Lt Col Krittin Tapaseelo, deputy chief responsible for investigation; Pol Lt Col Prathuan Jitpring, crime suppression inspector; and Pol Maj Kotchaphat Wattanadum, suppression inspector.
The transfer order, signed by Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarupporn, chief of Provincial Police Region 1 on Saturday, came after a 40-strong team from the Department of Provincial Administration raided a den in tambon Bang Bo on Thursday evening.
A total of 116 people, including 15 bookmakers were arrested, gambling paraphernalia such as dice and cards, more than 500,000 baht cash, and a ledger showing a daily cash flow of about 1 million baht were seized.
