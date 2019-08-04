Low-power bomb explodes in Nonthaburi

Police and bomb experts examine two bombs in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi on Sunday afternoon. (Police photo)

NONTHABURI: A low-power improvised explosive device exploded on a roadside in Pak Kret district. Another of the same type remained unexploded in its box on Sunday afternoon.

Police were informed of a suspicious box on a roadside in Wat Salak Nua at about 2.05pm. Bomb experts found two improvised explosive devices inside the cardboard box. One of them had exploded, but no-one was injured.

They were assembled with gunpowder, gravel and glass fragments put in plastic bags wrapped with black adhesive tape. Bomb experts defused the remaining bomb and handed all the evidence to Bang Bua Thong police station for further action.