Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
Low-power bomb explodes in Nonthaburi
Thailand
General

Low-power bomb explodes in Nonthaburi

published : 4 Aug 2019 at 19:57

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Police and bomb experts examine two bombs in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi on Sunday afternoon. (Police photo)
Police and bomb experts examine two bombs in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi on Sunday afternoon. (Police photo)

NONTHABURI: A low-power improvised explosive device exploded on a roadside in Pak Kret district. Another of the same type remained unexploded in its box on Sunday afternoon.

Police were informed of a suspicious box on a roadside in Wat Salak Nua at about 2.05pm. Bomb experts found two improvised explosive devices inside the cardboard box. One of them had exploded, but no-one was injured.

They were assembled with gunpowder, gravel and glass fragments put in plastic bags wrapped with black adhesive tape. Bomb experts defused the remaining bomb and handed all the evidence to Bang Bua Thong police station for further action.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Low-power bomb explodes in Nonthaburi

NONTHABURI: A low-power improvised explosive device exploded on a roadside in Pak Kret district. Another of the same type remained unexploded in its box on Sunday afternoon.

19:57
World

Nuon Chea, ideologue of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge, dies at 93

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's UN-assisted genocide tribunal says Nuon Chea, the chief ideologue of the communist Khmer Rouge regime that destroyed a generation of Cambodians, has died. He was 93.

19:52
Thailand

Hua Hin bomb scare

Three motorcycles with southern licence plates abandoned at Hua Hin train station prompt bomb alert.

19:20