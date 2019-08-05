Police headquarters' bomb possibly 'intended to kill'

Investigators examine the site of one of the several explosions in Bangkok on Friday last week. A time bomb set to detonate during peak hours was found outside the police headquarters building and defused late on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: AP)

The foiled time bomb found outside police headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday may have been lethal if detonated, forensic police said on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Mekprasertsuk, deputy commissioner of the forensic science, said in a phone interview that although he could not confirm it, it was possible the bomb was intended to take lives.

The bomb in question was found in front of the Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Pathumwan district late on Thursday afternoon.

Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai was responding to reports the time bomb was set to explode at 8am on Friday, during morning peak hours. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had a scheduled meeting at police headquarters in the afternoon.

He said the several time bombs found in Bangkok on Thursday and Friday were set to go off around the same time.

Forensic police collected DNA samples from evidence found with the bag and bomb it contained left in front of the Royal Thai Police head office. Evidence included a water bottle, a fruit box and a timer in an integrated circuit chip, and from clothing the suspects left behind when they changed their appearance. Evidence was also collected from the two taxis they travelled in.

Results of the DNA comparison tests would be available in a few days, Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai said.

Pol Lt Gen Kraibut Suadsong, commissioner of the Office of Police Strategy, said national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda would report progress in the bombings investigation to the cabinet on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Prayut said on Monday that investigators had concluded the bombs in greater Bangkok at the end of last week were linked to several groups of people. There were about 10 suspects.

Gen Prayut said the people who planted the bombs had evil intent because they attacked when the country was hosting the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting, attended by senior figures of Southeast Asian nations and major world powers. It was an attempt to discredit the government, he said.

"The people who did it are evil and bad. They must be punished for creating national disorder," he said.



