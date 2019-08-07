Section
Cambodian woman, children, found walking to Bangkok
Thailand
General

Cambodian woman, children, found walking to Bangkok

published : 7 Aug 2019 at 13:56

writer: Manit Sanubboon

A police officer questions the 40-year-old Cambodian woman and her eldest daughter. They and the woman's two other children were spotted, walking to Bangkok, in Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri, in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo by Manit Sanubboon)
PRACHIN BURI: A poor Cambodian woman’s bid to take her children to Bangkok to join the family’s breadwinner came to naught when they were spotted walking along a road in Krabin Buri early on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old woman and her three children - two girls and a boy - were walking past a petrol station on Suwannasorn Road in Ban Sradoo village when police found them, after being alerted to their presence around 1.30am, said Pol Capt Jaturon Sa-nguanprasit, deputy chief of Krabin Buri police station.

They were taken to the police station for questioning. 

The woman, identified as Tuenles, told police she was taking her children, aged 12, 9, and 8 years, to meet their father, who had work as a garland seller in Bangkok. She also planned to look for a job herself to help feed her family.

She had only a little money when she set out on the journey after crossing the border, enough for bus tickets from Sa Kaeo to Kabin Buri district. 

She decided they would walk the rest of the way to Bangkok. They began their journey on Tuesday night, to avoid the heat of the sun on the road during the day. 

Ms Tuenles said she had 100 baht left, which she planned to spend on water and food for her children on their trip to Bangkok. They were discovered walking along the road by a local resident in Kabin Buri early on Wednesday. 

They had no passports or any travel documents at all, police said. They would be deported back to Cambodia.


