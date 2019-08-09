Section
Prayut marks Asean milestone
Thailand
General

Prayut marks Asean milestone

published : 9 Aug 2019 at 08:21

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

(Bangkok Post file photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expects Asean to "maintain its distinct identity, based on mutual trust, mutual benefit and mutual respect" over the next two decades.

Celebrating Asean's 52nd anniversary on Thursday, leaders of the 10 Asean countries including Gen Prayut delivered messages to the Asean Community's people, which will be placed in a time capsule to be opened on its 75th anniversary.

Gen Prayut's message reads: "May we have a borderless Asean, where people, products and creative ideas flow across countries with greater ease and greater security. Our oceans and air, forests and wildlife will be preserved through commitments to sustainability, for future generations to enjoy."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo echoed calls for cooperation as he opened the new Asean Secretariat building in Jakarta on Thursday.

