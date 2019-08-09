Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Stranded fishing crew postpone return home from Somalia
Thailand
General

Stranded fishing crew postpone return home from Somalia

published : 9 Aug 2019 at 13:16

writer: Surachai Piraksa and Penchan Charoensuthiphan

Relatives speak with stranded fishing crew member Kananat Wapeetao, calling from from Somalia, at his parents' home in Buri Ram province. (Photo by Surachai Piraksa)
Relatives speak with stranded fishing crew member Kananat Wapeetao, calling from from Somalia, at his parents' home in Buri Ram province. (Photo by Surachai Piraksa)

Fourteen Thai fishing crew members stranded in Somalia have postponed their return to Thailand and will await the arrival of four colleagues who shared the same plight.

Nita Chartphet, mother of one of the stranded crewmen, said at her house in Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram, on Friday that men had cancelled the booking for their return flight.

They wanted to return home together "their four friends" who had also been abandoned with little food and water aboard a fishing boat off Somalia.

The four men were said to be still aboard the fishing boat Wadani 1, awaiting processing of their documents.

Mrs Nita said her 28-year-old son Kananat Wapeetao told her of the delay in a video call. He said it was the collective decision of all 14 workers.

She also said her son and the other crewmen did not intend to work abroad illegally, bypassing the legal process of the Employment Department. Their employer had told them he would arrange their trip with authorities on their behalf, she said.

Labour officials confirmed the flight booked earlier had been cancelled. Reservations were made on another flight for their arrival home on Monday.

The plight of the crew surfaced when one contacted the Thai embassy in Kenya on Aug 1, saying  that   Thai crewmen on the trawler Wadani 1 had not been paid for months and were running out of fuel, food and fresh water. One of them also made a video call  to a friend in Phuket, explaining their problem.

The crew members are from Buri Ram, Phetchabun and Surin provinces. Only six had informed the Employment Department of the work trip.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kong protesters stage airport rally to win visitor support

HONG KONG: Hundreds of pro-democracy activists, some wearing face masks and helmets, staged a sit-in at Hong Kong's airport on Friday hoping to win support from international visitors for their movement.

14:45
World

Malaysia files charges against current, ex-Goldman execs over 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia filed criminal charges Friday against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries, piling further pressure on the Wall Street titan over the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal.

14:45
Video

Safety last

Less than half of motorcyclists and pillion riders wear safety helmets when riding.

14:41