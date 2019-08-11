Section
4.1m meth pills uncovered in Mae Sai
Thailand
General

published : 11 Aug 2019 at 15:06

writer: Online Reporters

CHIANG RAI: Information from local villagers led soldiers of the Pha Muang Force to uncover about 4.1 million methamphetamine pills in a dry creek near the border in Mae Sai district on Sunday, according to media reports.

The villagers of Ban Muang Daeng Tai in tambon Mae Sai contacted the 3rd Cavalry Company after they found 15 straw bags dumped in the creek covered with grass near the village, about 300 metres from the Thai-Myanmar border. 

The soldiers examined the bags and found they contained a total of 4,190,000 meth pills.

The drugs were believed to have been delivered across the border and dumped in the creek to be picked up by members of a drug gang.

An investigation was underway to establish the source of the drugs.


