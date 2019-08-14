Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Three family members found dead, stove inside car
Thailand
General

Three family members found dead, stove inside car

published : 14 Aug 2019 at 15:51

writer: Pongpat Wongyala

Forensic police collect evidence from a car containing three bodies, all members of the same family, along with a warm charcoal stove, on a side road in Pathum Thani's Lam Luk Ka district on Tuesday. (Photo by Pongpat Wongyala)
Forensic police collect evidence from a car containing three bodies, all members of the same family, along with a warm charcoal stove, on a side road in Pathum Thani's Lam Luk Ka district on Tuesday. (Photo by Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: Three family members were found dead inside a car parked on a side road in Lam Luk Ka district. A warm charcoal stove was in the vehicle.

The black Toyota car, with its engine running, was parked on Soi Boonyalak in tambon Bueng Kham Pgroi when police arrived at the scene at about 4pm on Tuesday, said Pol Capt Kriangsak Phaengdee, deputy investigation chief at Lam Luk Ka police station. 

Three people, including a young girl, were seen inside the locked car. Police called a locksmith to open one of the doors. A man, identified later as Surachet Ninkhot, 36, of Nonthaburi, was in the driver’s seat. 

A woman, identified later as Natnicha Ninkhot, 33, and a girl Fasai, aged around 4-7, were found dead in the back seat. The pair were hugging each other, police said. 

A warm charcoal stove was also found on the back seat. There were no traces of a struggle. Doctors said the three people had died at least six hours before the bodies were discovered.

Mrs Lamai Arsasee, 55, assistant village head of Moo 14 village, told police that a local resident alerted her on Tuesday that the car had been parked along the soi since Monday night. She and her husband then came to check and found the car engine was still running with three people inside. She then alerted police to investigate.

Pol Col Jakkaew Kaewsaengyot, chief of Lam Luk Ka police station, said the three dead people were members of the same family, and police had contacted other family members to gather more information. The bodies were sent to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Center’s forensic institute for a post-mortem examination.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

THAI flies bigger plane to Hong Kong to evacuate passengers

Thai Airways International has switched to a bigger aircraft for its Bangkok-Hong Kong flights on Wednesday in a bid to transport all its passengers stranded in the protest-hit airport to the country.

16:11
Thailand

Three family members found dead, stove inside car

PATHUM THANI: Three family members were found dead inside a car parked on a side road in Lam Luk Ka district. A warm charcoal stove was in the vehicle.

15:51
Business

KBank passes along rate cut for lending

Kasikornbank (KBank) has taken the lead in fully passing on the central bank's 25-basis-point policy rate cut by slashing its minimum retail rate (MRR) and minimum overdraft rate (MOR).

15:16