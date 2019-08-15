US infantry carriers set for delivery: army

A batch of 60 US-made M1126 Stryker infantry carriers purchased in a deal clinched by the Thai army is due to be delivered early next month, according to information published on the army's Facebook page.

The 60 refurbished armoured vehicles will go into service at the 11th Infantry Division in Chachoengsao province and a number of other units, said the army.

The armoured vehicles were purchased under the Defence Council's policy to modernise the 11th Infantry Division and the army, it said.

Originally manufactured by the Michigan-based General Dynamics Land Systems, the 60 armoured vehicles saw US army service before being stored in its reserve armoury and then sold as surplus. The vehicles are being well-maintained as reserve equipment, said the army.

The first team of Thai soldiers to be assigned to the Stryker company -- including drivers, mechanics and technicians -- has been sent for training in the US, it said.

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong is expected to lead an inspection of the vehicles when they arrive.

Manned by two soldiers, each vehicle can carry up to nine troops.

The M1126 is powered by a 350-horsepower diesel engine and armed with a remote-controlled weapon station which can mount either a .50-calibre M2 Browning machine gun, a 40mm MK19 grenade launcher or a 7.62×51mm Nato M240 machine gun. It also comes equipped with four M6 smoke grenade launchers.