Court approves detention of bombings suspects

Two suspects in the Bangkok bombings case are brought to the Criminal Court on Thursday as police seek court approval to detain them for 12 days until Aug 26. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

The Criminal Court on Thursday approved the detention for 12 days of two suspects in the Bangkok bombings case. Police opposed their bail.

Police brought the two suspects — Lu-sai Sae-ngae, 23, and Widan Maha, 29, both from Narathiwat — to the court to seek the first round of their detention from Aug 15 to Aug 26. They opposed bail, citing they might flee or interfere with evidence.

The officers also sought court approval to have the suspects detained at Thung Song Hong temporary prison, as the case involved national security offences.

The pair were brought to Bangkok from Narathiwat on Tuesday. Both suspects were charged with organised crime, illegal possession of explosives, attempted murder and carrying explosives.

The two men are accused of planting two bombs, which authorities initially said were dummy devices, in front of police headquarters in Bangkok on Aug 1, the day before the blasts.

A security camera recorded one of the two men dropping a plastic bag near the fence outside the Royal Thai Police Office on Rama I Road on the evening of Aug 1.

In the bag was a time-bomb set to go off at 8am on Aug 2. It was defused by bomb disposal officers. The two suspects were caught in Chumphon on Aug 2.

Six bombs and six incendiary devices detonated on Aug 2, as the city hosted the Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting, which was also attended by diplomats from the United States, China and other world powers.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said police were seeking court arrest warrants for three suspecs in the Bangkok bomblings believed to have plotted the attack in a neighbouring country and to have since returned there.