Consumer body raps restaurant for never-ending promotion

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore has found that Charcoal Thai 1 restaurant breached the Consumer Protection Act. (Photo from Charcoal Thai Facebook account via TODAY)

A Thai restaurant in Singapore has been rapped for a misleading 'limited period' promotion that lasted two years.

Charcoal Thai 1 began promoting discounts for lunch sets and steamboat items from February 2016, saying these were for a “limited period only”, but the discounts continued to be offered for another two years.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) began investigating the eatery at Clementi Avenue 3 last year, and found that it breached the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act (CPFTA), it said on Friday, according to TODAY.

The act states that it is an unfair practice to represent that goods or services are available at a discounted price for a stated period of time if the supplier knows or ought to know that the goods and services will continue to be so available for a substantially longer period.

The investigation found that no end date to the discount period was stated on the promotional materials published on Charcoal Thai 1’s website, social media page and in-store posters and menu, CCCS said.

These promotional materials also stated that the discounts for meals such as lunch sets and steamboat items were either available for a “limited period only”, or would be “Ending Soon! 50% Discount", when in fact they continued to be available for at least another two years since February 2016.

“Such claims on the discount period not only misled consumers into believing that there is a price benefit and scarcity in the availability of the promotional prices,” the CCCS said.

It also provided Charcoal Thai 1 an unfair advantage over businesses which comply with the rules, it added.

Charcoal Thai 1 has since agreed to cease its unfair practice and not engage in any other errant practices under the CPFTA, the CCCS said.

The restaurant will also have to display its discounts and promotional periods clearly in all materials or any forms of publicity.

The CCCS has closed its investigations but will continue to monitor Charcoal Thai 1 and similar businesses that engage in unfair practices, it added.



