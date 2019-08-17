Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
No water for farms from Aug 24 as reservoir dries up
Thailand
General

No water for farms from Aug 24 as reservoir dries up

Lam Sae reservoir in Korat just 21% full as rainfall said to be 70% below normal

published : 17 Aug 2019 at 19:16

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The Lam Sae reservoir, the main source of water in Khon Buri district of Nakhon Ratchasima, is drying up. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
The Lam Sae reservoir, the main source of water in Khon Buri district of Nakhon Ratchasima, is drying up. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Irrigation authorities will stop supplying water to farms in irrigated areas from Aug 24 as the Lam Sae reservoir in Khon Buri district is just 21% full and starting to dry up.

District chief Wichit Kitwirat and Somsak Thaploka, director of the Lam Sae operation and maintenance project, met on Saturday with representatives of local residents in irrigated areas in Khon Buri district to discuss the challenges facing the district.

The amount of water at Lam Sae reservoir now stands at 60 million cubic metres, or 21% of its storage capacity of 275 million cu/m. The reservoir normally supplies more than one million cu/m a day to households, industrial operators and farms.

Mr Somsak said officials had earlier predicted that rainfall would be less than 30% of the average during the rainy season. However, the volume of rainfall so far this year has been 70% below average, he added.

Only 21.6 million cu/m of rainwater has poured into Lam Sae reservoir against an average of 210 million cu/m a year. This has caused water levels to reach a  critically low level, he said.

Officials said it was thus necessary to stop supplying water to the agricultural sector, starting from Aug 24, until conditions returned to normal, he said.

The Lam Sae reservoir is now at just 21% of its capacity. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

Khon Buri district chief Wichit Kitwirat and irrigation officials meet with local residents to discuss  low water levels at the Lam Sae reservoir. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert) 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Arsenal hold off Burnley 2-1

LONDON: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed the winner as Arsenal overcame a stubborn Burnley to maintain their winning start in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

20:35
Thailand

Price guarantees

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit announces details of proposed rice price guarantees, with farmers to receive between 10,000 and 14,000 baht a tonne for paddy.

19:42
Thailand

Turning off the tap

Irrigation authorities will stop supplying farms in irrigated areas of Nakhon Ratchasima from Aug 24 as the Lam Sae reservoir is just 21% full and starting to dry up.

19:16