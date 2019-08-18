Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Village headman found dead in car after accident
Thailand
General

Village headman found dead in car after accident

published : 18 Aug 2019 at 17:11

writer: Assawin Wongnokaew

LAMPANG: A village headman was found dead in a car that skidded off a road in Muang district early on Sunday, police said.

Police and rescuers, accompanied by a doctor from Lampang Hospital, rushed to a road running through a village in tambon Bo Haew after being informed that a car skidded off the road and ended up in a thick patch of grass shortly after midnight. A man was found dead behind the wheel.

The deceased was later identified as Traipop Chaichompu, 57, the headman of Ban Bo Haew.

From an initial examination of the body, it looked unlikely that he died as a direct result of the accident because the car suffered little damage. It was suspected that he might have lost consciousness before the car crashed.

The body was sent to Lampang Hospital for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Cambodia to ban online gambling, cites threat to social order

Cambodia said on Sunday it is banning online gambling, which helped propel a wave of Chinese investment in casinos in the country.

17:49
World

Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers join anti-government rally

HONG KONG: Tens of thousands of protesters poured into one of Hong Kong's busiest shopping districts on Sunday, braving a downpour to join an anti-government rally in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

17:17
Thailand

Village headman found dead in car after accident

LAMPANG: A village headman was found dead in a car that skidded off a road in Muang district early on Sunday, police said.

17:11