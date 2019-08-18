Village headman found dead in car after accident

LAMPANG: A village headman was found dead in a car that skidded off a road in Muang district early on Sunday, police said.

Police and rescuers, accompanied by a doctor from Lampang Hospital, rushed to a road running through a village in tambon Bo Haew after being informed that a car skidded off the road and ended up in a thick patch of grass shortly after midnight. A man was found dead behind the wheel.

The deceased was later identified as Traipop Chaichompu, 57, the headman of Ban Bo Haew.

From an initial examination of the body, it looked unlikely that he died as a direct result of the accident because the car suffered little damage. It was suspected that he might have lost consciousness before the car crashed.

The body was sent to Lampang Hospital for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.